Quick ruling expected on Arizona tribe's gambling expansion challenge

Under HB 2772, beginning Thursday both tribes that sign new gaming compacts with the state as well as various sports franchises can accept sports bets. Most tribes have agreed to the deal which also includes their ability to offer new forms of gambling not now allowed like roulette and craps, beyond the slot machines, blackjack and poker.

It is that off-reservation wagering provision that Simmons and her client hope to void. Legal issues aside, Simmons said the deal offered to the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe would actually cause it financial harm, not only because of expanded off-reservation gaming but her contention that better deals were offered to other tribes.

But Patrick Irvine who represents state Gaming Director Ted Vogt told Smith there's an even greater financial harm to the state which stands to share in all that sports wagering. More to the point, he said the lawsuit comes months after the measure was approved, after the licenses were granted and the companies that have paired with the sports franchises to operate the gaming have invested a lot of money.

"If you listen to the radio when you drive, you've probably heard advertisements for them," Irvine said. Any delay, he said, will cost the state "in the millions per month, really starting from this week."