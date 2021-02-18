Report: Arizona continues to trail other states in higher-ed support

WASHINGTON — Arizona continues to be one of the worst states in the nation when it comes to funding higher education, still reeling from deep budget cuts that were made during the recession, according to a new national report.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities studied state funds from the time of the Great Recession in 2008 until 2019, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

When adjusted for inflation, Arizona spending per student in the state decreased by 54.3%, the largest drop in all 50 states.

Louisiana was in second place, with an inflation-adjusted drop of 37.7% in state support.

Arizona also had the second-highest percentage increase in tuition during the period, with its 78% hike trailing only Louisiana’s 96.8%. But Arizona’s increase was the largest in terms of actual dollars, rising $5,224 over 11 years to an average of $11,921 for in-state Arizona students across all public four-year colleges and universities.

David Lujan, director of the Arizona Center for Economic Progress, called the state’s budget priorities skewed.