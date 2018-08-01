PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation says 1,000 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes last year.
A new statewide report released Tuesday says 2017 marked the third straight year of increases for traffic fatalities. The total was up from 952 in 2016 and 897 in 2015.
2017 also saw the most people killed in traffic crashes since 2007, when 1,071 people were killed in crashes.
Nearly a quarter of those killed in crashes last year were pedestrians. The report also says 320 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes and 285 people were killed in speed-related crashes.
The report says 55,474 people were injured in traffic violations.
ADOT says the overall number of crashes stayed relatively flat from the prior year, at around 127,000.