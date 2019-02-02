Attorneys for former NAU student ask to withdraw from case

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2016 file photo, Steven Jones is shown during a bail modification hearing in Coconino County Superior Court in Flagstaff, Ariz. Two attorneys representing Jones, the former Northern Arizona University student charged in a fatal shooting on the school's campus, have asked to withdraw from the case. The request comes after a state Supreme Court committee admonished Ryan Stevens and Bruce Griffen for once representing one of the shooting victims and now representing the accused shooter. The committee says it found probable cause that the attorneys violated rules of professional conduct. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP, File)

 Jake Bacon

FLAGSTAFF— The retrial in the case of a former Northern Arizona University student charged in a fatal shooting at the school has been delayed for a fifth time.

No new date has been set for the retrial of Steven Jones, which was last scheduled for March.

The judge in the case Friday set a status hearing for Feb. 27 in Coconino County Superior Court.

Jones is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the October 2015 shooting on the university's Flagstaff campus. He remains in the custody of his parents.

