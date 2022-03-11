Safety violations, resource shortages put Arizona dialysis patients at heightened risk

“The lack of dialysis care in the state right now during the pandemic is a significant issue,” said Colby Bower, the former assistant director of public health licensing services at the Arizona Department of Health Services, who left the agency in early 2022. “Hospitals are having to keep patients longer because they can’t get them into an outpatient dialysis center because they have no staff.”

Mark Canavan, a 48-year-old from Surprise who has been on dialysis in Arizona since 2019, said he has noticed a change in his care since the pandemic started.

The process of going to outpatient dialysis even before the pandemic brought about “profound exhaustion,” stress and extreme medical risks, he said. Now, it’s gotten worse.

”There is no question that there has been a deleterious effect on myself and my fellow patients,” Canavan said. Despite the “almost heroic” efforts of dialysis staff at his clinic, he said he fears “the level of care that we once received may never return.”

Chronic kidney disease affects an estimated 37 million people in the U.S., or roughly 15% of the population. Nationwide, nearly 500,000 people require dialysis multiple times a week.