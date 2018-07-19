Arizona Republican Jeff Flake is one of two senators trying to force a vote Thursday on their resolution backing the U.S. intelligence community’s finding that Russia intervened in the 2016 election and commending the Justice Department for bringing charges against Russian officials.
Flake and Delaware Democrat Chris Coons introduced the bipartisan resolution amid fallout from President Trump’s comments after his Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Flake says the Senate “must reaffirm that we stand” with the Justice Department in its investigation.
Coons says the president’s actions have made it important to “speak in a clear, bipartisan voice” and show the U.S. “will not tolerate future attacks from Russia or anyone else on our democracy.”
It is unclear if the vote will happen.