Senate president still talking about subpoenas in Arizona vote audit

One question that neither Fann nor Petersen asked of Logan is where he is getting the money to conduct the review.

Logan has long since acknowledged the audit is costing more than the $150,000 authorized by the Senate. And outside interests tied to efforts to discredit the election results have been engaged in fundraising efforts.

One site claims it already has raised more than $1.7 million toward its $2.8 million goal. That site is operated by The America Project, started by millionaire Patrick Byrne, who has said it was "a fraudulent election.''

Fann told Capitol Media Services on Tuesday she does not know who is providing the extra cash. "They have told me I will get a list at the end of the audit,'' she said, adding that once she gets it, she will make it public.

Much else discussed Tuesday was already known, such as the refusal of county officials to provide Senate auditors with the password for the highest-level access to the vote tallying machines.

"We cannot give you a password that we do not possess any more than we can give you the formula for Coca-Cola,'' they wrote Monday in their response. "We do not have it; we have no legal right to acquire it; and so, we cannot give it to you.''