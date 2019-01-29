U.S. Army support of Operation Secure Line

U.S. Army troops weld steel pickets to install razor wire atop the U.S.-Mexico fence west of the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

WASHINGTON — The U.S. will be sending "several thousand" more American troops to the southern border to provide additional support to Homeland Security, Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan says.

The troops will mainly be used to install additional wire barriers and provide increased surveillance of the area, he says. Plans call for about 150 more miles of concertina wire.

+1 

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan speaks with the media as he waits for the arrival of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Pentagon, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Pentagon has approved an extended U.S. deployment to the border through the end of September. Officials have been working out how many forces are needed and which ones should be tapped.

Members of Congress pressed Pentagon leaders during a Capitol Hill hearing to better explain the deployment and what missions are suffering because troops are at the border.

There are about 2,400 U.S. forces working on the border mission.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles