Sierra Vista reinstates mandatory order requiring face masks

Citing a rise in COVID-19 cases, Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller on Friday afternoon reinstated an emergency declaration requiring people wear face coverings in public, officials said.
The order is for those more than 10 years old whenever social distancing of 6 feet is not possible.
The order is effective immediately, according to a news release.
The city in Cochise County had suspended its face-covering mandate on Sept. 18, after it was put in effect in late June.
“The latest local data shows an increasing trend of new COVID-19 cases in Cochise County and within our community,” Mueller said in a news release. “Sierra Vistans have done a great job keeping transmission here relatively low but it’s time that we must once again do more to combat this highly contagious virus.”
The city said Cochise County has 330 active cases, including 71 in the Sierra Vista area.
Education efforts will precede any enforcement, the release said.
There are several exceptions, including: driving alone in a vehicle or with people in the same household; eating and drinking at businesses; work spaces closed to the public and for medical reasons.
