A Guatemalan teen was rescued by a joint U.S. Border Patrol and Arizona National Guard flight crew on Monday after suffering severe heat exhaustion.
Agents used a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter to locate the unaccompanied 17-year-old teen in distress in Sells, Ariz.
Authorities say the teen entered the U.S. illegally before suffering from severe heat exhaustion and dehydration. He was treated with intravenous fluids, a press release said.
After treatment, he was taken for processing at the Border Patrol's Tucson station.
"This incident highlights the dangers faced by migrants," officials said in the news release. "Children in particular are extremely vulnerable, not only to exploitation, but also to environmental conditions such as extreme heat and cold."