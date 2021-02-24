Southern Arizona legislator dumps bill to let lawmakers override election results

"The reality is you want to make sure that everything would be on the level," he said. And it would allow lawmakers to do an audit before certifying the results that they -- or a majority of them -- believe is accurate.

Alex Gulotta, state director for All Voting is Local, said there's no factual basis for the proposal. Instead, he said, it "helps perpetuate the big lie" that the 2020 election was somehow stolen. And pointed out that nothing in SCR 1006 requires lawmakers to cite any cause or reason for replacing the judgment of a majority of voters for their own.

"The will of the people is replaced by our new overlords," Gulotta said.

Randy Perez, democracy director for Living United for Change in Arizona, described the measure as "offensive."

But Joel Edman, lobbyist for the Arizona Advocacy Network, had a slightly different take.

"If you support this idea, I hope you'll vote for it," he told members of the Senate Appropriations Committee late Tuesday.

Edman pointed out that Gowan's proposal, as a constitutional amendment, would have to go to voters in 2022 for ratification. That's also when all legislative seats are up for grabs and any lawmakers seeking higher office will have to face voters.