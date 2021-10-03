State asks judge to dump bid to recoup extra unemployment benefits

"DES cannot pay a weekly benefit greater than the $240 cap the Arizona Legislature prescribed in law," Berg said. And he said while another law authorized Ducey to receive and expend those extra federal funds — what he had agreed to back in March 2020 — "it does not require the governor to do so."

Hanging in the balance is what Tucson attorney Paul Gattone said are the extra $300 a week in federal benefits that jobless Arizonans should have collected in the eight weeks between the time Ducey withdrew from the program and when it actually ended. That comes out to $240 per recipient.

All that was made available through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program authorized by Congress last year. It was designed to help address the high number of people out of work due to the COVID pandemic who could not find jobs.

Ducey agreed to participate, initially meaning an extra $600 a week for jobless Arizonans. It later was cut to $300.

But rather than wait for the federal program to expire, Ducey announced in May he would to curtail the extra cash as of July 10 to force some people back into the workforce. That was based on the governor's belief that the total benefits — the $240 a week paid by the state plus the extra $300 in federal cash — provided a disincentive for people to go out and find a job.