State trooper kills man who attacked him in Tempe

An Arizona state trooper shot and killed a man who attacked him near Loop 202 and Rural Road in Tempe on Dec. 19. The subject was identified by the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety as Mohamed Ahmed E A Al-Hashemi, a Qatari national, in the United States on student visa.
The man was walking when the trooper witnessed the man knock over a street sign. The trooper asked him to put it back. He refused and began to walk down the middle of the roadway. The trooper ordered the man to “get out of the street.” The man refused, and "charged the trooper’s vehicle and kicked the hood area," according to a release. The trooper fired his taser twice but it was not effective.
Then subject charged the trooper and attacked him. According to the release, "at one point, the subject acquired the trooper's taser and hit him over the head with the weapon." The man knocked the trooper to the ground and kicked the trooper in the head, at which point the trooper fired his gun, killing the subject.
The trooper was taken to the hospital where he was treated for injuries and released.