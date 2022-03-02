Statewide summer school program set to begin

And there's something else she said is important after all of the remote learning.

"This is the time to reengage," Keegan said.

"Our children deserve experiences that reconnect them with the joys of learning," she continued. "And they need to be able to be with their friends as themselves personally and not as avatars."

All of this will be free.

Ducey said he has set aside $100 million of federal COVID relief funds, enough, he said, for about 250,000 students to enroll in these eight-week programs. And he promised to find additional dollars if the demand is higher.

Keegan said parents actually will be presented with multiple options from which to choose, giving them an opportunity to select a program they believe is best suited for their children.

Or more than one.

Keegan said she anticipates some organizations wanting to provide shorter and more intense training, such as a four-week course in math. That provides the opportunity to enroll in a second program for the balance of the session.

And they will be tailored to individual needs.