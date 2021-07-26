Stormwater damages lining of CAP canal near Picacho Peak

Runoff from the weekend's storms damaged some of the lining of the Central Arizona Project canal after the stormwater entered the canal near Interstate 10 and Picacho Peak Road.

"The storm water entering the canal system damaged a number of our concrete liner panels and caused some other localized issues, but there does not appear to be an imminent danger of failing the canal system," CAP spokeswoman DeEtte Person said Monday.

"It will need to be restored," she said, "but we can do so without disrupting water operations or deliveries to our customers."

The canal delivers drinking water to the Tucson and Phoenix metro areas and irrigation water to numerous Pinal and Maricopa County farmers.

