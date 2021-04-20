Stricter sex-ed legislation for Arizona vetoed by Ducey

Overall, she said the veto "sent a clear and deeply disappointing message to parents: The government knows better."

But the governor, in vetoing the legislation, said there were important policy provisions in the bill that he wanted to preserve. So rather than sign the new law, he took it upon himself to implement them through his executive order.

Many of the provisions mirror what was in SB 1456.

For example, the rules he wants the Board of Education to adopt would require that the public be informed at least two weeks ahead of all meetings of any committee studying and selecting sex education courses, with those meetings open to the public.

His executive order also spells out that all proposed sex education courses are accessible for review and public comment for at least 60 days before any vote by the governing board. And during that 60-day period there would have to be at least two public hearings, with the additional ability to submit comments orally, in writing and electronically.

And once a sex ed course has been approved, the materials have to be available, both online and in person, for at least two weeks before instruction begins.

Herrod acknowledged the new requirements the governor is mandating but was clearly not impressed.