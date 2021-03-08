Summer school an expanding option for students who struggled with online learning

Noting that other families face similar challenges, Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday ordered schools to reopen March 15, saying more than half the state’s schools already are open and offering in-person instruction. The order says schools must offer full in-person instruction if a county’s transmission rates of COVID-19 are low enough to allow it, and keep virtual learning available where needed.

Schools also will need to help students overcome the learning challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tucson Unified and other districts are providing additional summer school opportunities for students to catch up and be prepared for the next year.

Even with incentives and being able to do group work on Zoom with her peers, Melody “will need additional support,” Aranda said.

Many states are making summer school mandatory for students who have fallen behind. In Arizona, this decision is up to each school district. TUSD and other Arizona districts have targeted programs for certain grade groups that will take place over the summer, such as TUSD’s July Jump Start program — which targets students who are passing to a new level, such as sixth to seventh grade — and the June Summer Academy.

“Any student that is in danger of being retained by the state will be asked to do summer school,” Aranda said.