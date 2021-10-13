Survey: Teacher shortage remains problem in Arizona

PHOENIX — Arizona continues to have a shortage of teachers for the classroom.

And by some indications, the problem may be getting worse.

Schools in the state were able to fill fewer than one out of every five vacancies they had for this school year, a new survey by the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association found. And 55% of those they did manage to fill were with people who are not actually certified educators.

This is the sixth year the organization has found a similar pattern. But Gov. Doug Ducey rejected the idea that things are the same as when they were when he took office in 2015.

"There's a lot that's changed since I've been governor," he said.

"The focus on education has been in every state budget," Ducey continued. And he specifically cited the average 20% pay hike given teachers.

But state schools chief Kathy Hoffman said it's no surprise that the vacancy problem has remained relatively unchanged.

"One of the factors that has also remained consistent is that Arizona continues to rank 50th for teacher pay," she said. Hoffman said that 20% pay hike "did not go far enough."

"We needed a next step," she said.