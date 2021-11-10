Survivor of USS Indianapolis Tragedy to Speak in Florence

Of a crew of 1,196, only 316 survived. This Veterans Day, Nov. 11, hear the story of Adolfo Celaya, one of the last living survivors of the USS Indianapolis, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at McFarland State Park, 24 Ruggles St., in historic Florence. The event is free to the public.

In “Surviving a Nightmare,” Celaya will recount his harrowing experience in shark-infested waters after the sinking of the USS Indianapolis in July of 1945 during WWII.

The special presentation is part of "Ernest Talks," the new speaker series at the park.

Space is limited. Admission is free, donations are appreciated. For more information or to RSVP, call (520) 868-9433 or email florencechamber@gmail.com.