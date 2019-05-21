SURPRISE — A 17-year-old girl abducted from the Wendy's restaurant where she worked in Idaho has been found in Arizona along with the man accused of taking her, authorities say.
Miguel Rodriguez-Perez, 18, was taken into custody without incident early Tuesday in Surprise, police tell KNXV-TV. The girl, Sandra Rios-Chavez, appeared unharmed.
Rodriguez-Perez forced Rios-Chavez from the restaurant where she worked in Jerome, Idaho, on Sunday evening, authorities say. According to an Amber Alert, Rio-Chavez had an order of protection against Rodriguez-Perez because he had threated and assaulted her in the past.
Police in Surprise spotted his vehicle and chased it. The vehicle was found abandoned. A search led to the girl and the suspect.