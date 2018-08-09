Taken on Saturday, July 28 in Stone Canyon in Oro Valley.

 Dr. Anthony D. Gleckler

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Authorities say two teens were seriously injured when struck by lightning while playing in an El Mirage park Wednesday night as thunderstorms pummeled metro Phoenix with rain and strong winds.

El Mirage police said the two boys, reported to be either 13 or 14 years old, were hospitalized, one in stable condition and the other in critical but stable condition.

The storms downed trees and power lines. Sections of several major streets in Scottsdale remained closed Thursday morning and a large tree fell into a Tempe apartment complex's swimming pool.

Tips for staying safe during lightning storms: 

 
Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles