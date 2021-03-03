Tempe art installation honors Arizonans who’ve died of COVID-19

A year after first case in Arizona, COVID-19 is now a leading killer.

Urquiza and other Marked by COVID activists have been working with Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Phoenix, to push for legislation to make March 1 COVID Memorial Day. Staton introduced that legislation Monday in the U.S. House.

“This week, Americans mourned half a million lives lost to the coronavirus — half a million family members, friends, neighbors and coworkers — and their absence in our communities is difficult to comprehend,” Stanton said in a news release. “Commemorating this memorial day is an important marker for all those affected by this pandemic. Long after our nation moves beyond this most grim episode, we will need to collectively recognize all those we lost and the aftershocks of what we experienced.”

Libby began her Floral Heart Project last April in her kitchen. On Monday, more than 100 floral hearts were laid from Blue Hill, Maine, to Carlsbad, California, to commemorate the more than 513,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19.

Libby’s gesture to show compassion for those who have lost loved ones started with $500 worth of flowers from Trader Joe’s, she said.