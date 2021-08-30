Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes goes on trial on fraud, conspiracy charges

"The governor has always said it's up to any new business models and companies to prove themselves,'' his aide Daniel Scarpinato said then. "He is pleased the attorney general was able to reach a settlement on this issue.''

Holmes founded Theranos in 2003, at age 19, saying she wanted to change the practice that forced people to have vials of blood taken for testing. She claimed to have developed technology that would allow accurate tests with just a few drops.

At the 2015 signing ceremony with Ducey, Holmes said she thought the new law would lead to better health. She said anywhere from 40% to 60% of people who get lab orders from their doctors do not bother to follow through.

Holmes said the Arizona law put people in control to decide what tests to have. And once they had the results, she said, they would take the paperwork and go see a doctor if they have questions.

Two years later, Theranos signed a consent degree with Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Company lawyers denied Theranos violated the state's Consumer Fraud Act in selling blood tests where the results were not always accurate. They conceded, though, that more than one out of every 10 of the test results given to Arizonans by the company were "ultimately voided or corrected.''