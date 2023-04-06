Renderings of the fifth Desert Diamond casino in Arizona have been released by the Tohono O'odham Gaming Enterprise.
The first phase of the $450 million project west of Glendale is expected to be completed near the end of 2024, according to a news release. It is located near Loop 303 and Northern Parkway.
The first will include:
- 184,000-square foot casino floor
- 900 slot machines
- 30 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette and baccarat
- A 12-table poker room
- Sportsbook
- A fine dining restaurant
- A casual restaurant
- A four-venue food hall
Future phases will include a resort hotel and event space and is expected to employ about 1,300 people, the news release said.