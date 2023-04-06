Renderings of the fifth Desert Diamond casino in Arizona have been released by the Tohono O'odham Gaming Enterprise.

The first phase of the $450 million project west of Glendale is expected to be completed near the end of 2024, according to a news release. It is located near Loop 303 and Northern Parkway.

The first will include:

184,000-square foot casino floor

900 slot machines

30 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette and baccarat

A 12-table poker room

Sportsbook

A fine dining restaurant

A casual restaurant

A four-venue food hall