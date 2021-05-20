Top election official: County can't use voting equipment compromised by Ariz. audit

But state Elections Director Bo Dul told Capitol Media Services there is no realistic way to be certain of that.

Dul said it would be one thing if the equipment had been "hacked'' through a cyber attack. At that point, she said, the drives could be wiped clean of any code that doesn't belong there and the software could be reinstalled from scratch.

This, Dul said, is more akin to people breaking into a company and getting physical access to the equipment.

"When you lose physical custody of the equipment, it's not just the software that you're worried about,'' she explained. "Even if you wipe everything, there's still certain pieces of firmware for the equipment that it's impossible to completely wipe.''

More to the point, Dul said, there is no way to actually test for those kinds of alterations.

"We can put the machines through all sorts of state-of-the-arts forensic analysis to identify if there's been any tampering,'' she said. "But we don't know what we don't know. So we don't know that the list that they're testing for and checking for covers everything.''

Hobbs told county supervisors it is not clear what procedures, if any, were in place once the county turned the equipment over to the Senate and its contractor, Cyber Ninjas.