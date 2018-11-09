Regardless of who wins in Arizona's competitive Senate race, the state will elect either Republican Martha McSally or Democrat Kyrsten Sinema as the state's first woman to serve in the chamber. 

 AP photos

President Donald Trump joined some Arizona Republicans in claiming election fraud amid a tight race between Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema for a U.S. Senate seat. 

Sent out on Twitter Friday afternoon, Trump said "Just out — in Arizona, SIGNATURES DON’T MATCH. Electoral corruption - Call for a new Election? We must protect our Democracy!"

The Arizona Republican Party also accused Maricopa County Recorded Adrian Fontes Friday morning of "premeditated destruction of evidence."

On Friday morning, Trump also suggested there was something sinister about Democrats adding to their tallies. "Now in Arizona, all of a sudden, out of the wilderness, they find a lot of votes."

The Arizona Republican Party and four of its county affiliates are trying to get a judge to block election officials in Maricopa, Pima, Coconino and Apache counties from counting some late-cast early ballots. Voters in those four counties all were breaking for the Democrat contenders. A hearing is set for Friday afternoon.

Though McSally initially had the lead in early votes, as more votes were counted on Thursday, there was a reversal showing Sinema in the lead. 

In Pima County, around 60,000 ballots remain to be counted, and they may not be finished until next Friday.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles