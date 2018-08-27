Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, left, speaks with President Donald Trump as Trump arrives Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

PHOENIX — President Donald Trump has endorsed Arizona's Republican governor in the state's Tuesday primary.

The president tweeted his support of Doug Ducey on Monday amid endorsements of other Republicans running in primaries the next day.

Ducey faces only token opposition and most ballots have already been cast in early voting.

Ducey is responsible for filling the seat of Sen. John McCain after the senator's death Saturday.

His pick will be enormously consequential for Trump because the new senator would become part of only a two-seat majority in the U.S. Senate.

Three candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination for governor. They are education professor David Garcia, State Sen. Steve Farley and Kelly Fryer, the former head of the Tucson YMCA.

 
Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles