Trump supporters lining up for Phoenix appearance
top story

Trump supporters lining up for Phoenix appearance

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One for a trip to Arizona to visit the border and deliver a speech at Dream City Church, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

 AP Photo/Evan Vucci

PHOENIX — Supporters of Donald Trump have started gathering outside a North Phoenix church to see the president speak Tuesday afternoon.

Fans began lining up hours before Trump is scheduled to address a “Students for Trump” convention at the Dream City Church. Many were flouting Mayor Kate Gallego’s order to wear masks in public to stop the spread of COVID-19.

UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, June 23: Here's what we know

Students for Trump is a special project of Turning Point Action, a grouped chaired by Trump ally Charlie Kirk, which is hosting the president for his address.

Trump is scheduled to arrive in Phoenix mid-afternoon following a stop in Yuma to look at the U.S.-Mexico border wall that he’s championed.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News