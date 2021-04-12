Tucson lawmaker accuses colleagues of trading votes on gaming bill for funding priorities

PHOENIX — A Tucson lawmaker is accusing her Democratic colleagues of trading their votes on a controversial gaming bill for funding availability to spend on other legislative priorities.

Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales charged on Monday the votes needed for the gaming bill effectively were bought when Republican Gov. Doug Ducey offered to let legislative Democrats spend some of the latest COVID-relief dollars on priorities of their choosing.

Senate Minority Leader Rebecca Rios, D-Phoenix, acknowledged there is money at play. She said the Governor’s Office started off at a figure much lower than the $90 million the Democratic leaders eventually negotiated.

But Rios said this had nothing to do with the gaming bill. In fact, she said, most Democratic lawmakers already supported the bill. The tribes they represent want the legislation to pass so that Ducey signs deals with them to expand their own gaming opportunities, she said. “At the end of the day, Democrats have historically stood with our Native America tribes,” Rios said.

Instead, she said, the funding offer was about corralling the necessary votes for an entirely separate measure, one that vastly expanded the tax credits available to companies that locate or expand in Arizona. That legislation had failed to get Senate approval on March 17, Rios pointed out.