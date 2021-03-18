Two bills to loosen gun regulations advance in the Arizona Legislature

The only way to ensure that everyone in a building is disarmed is to have metal detectors, he said.

That point did not escape Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, who said she has a CCW permit.

“I want a chance to defend myself,” she said.

But Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, said that is based on a false premise.

“We kind of promote this idea and we put that in people’s heads that if you have a gun you can be a hero,” he said.

“This idea that a random gun owner is going to have the skill, the ability to control their motor control, their adrenaline surge and the emotions in the highest of stress situations and hit their target without hurting themselves or hurting others is kind of ridiculous,” Quezada said. “The reality is that most people, in general, can’t drive to work without spilling coffee.”

Kavanagh said nothing in his proposal would force the owners of private property to allow people to bring their guns. But a gun owner who testified before the committee, Don Johnsen, said that’s not exactly true.