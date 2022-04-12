U-Haul linked to NYC subway attack wasn't rented in Arizona

NEW YORK — Police found an unoccupied U-Haul van in Brooklyn matching the description and license plate number of the vehicle being sought in connection with Tuesday’s mass shooting on a rush-hour subway train, a law enforcement official said.

The van had Arizona plates, police said earlier.

However, "The U-Haul van believed to be driven by the suspected gunman was not rented in Arizona," U-Haul spokesperson Jeff Lockridge confirmed for The Arizona Republic on Tuesday.

Lockridge referred The Republic to police officials for any other details about the suspect and where the van was rented.

"Under the International Registration Plan, all U-Haul trucks in the lower 48 have Arizona plates ... and they have Arizona plates because we're headquartered right here in Phoenix," Lockridge told The Republic. "That doesn't indicate where the truck's being rented from."

Police were closing off a street about four miles from the shooting scene and clearing nearby businesses while awaiting a bomb squad and the highly specialized emergency services unit.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Officers around the city had been told that if they spotted the U-Haul truck, they should stop it and detain all occupants immediately.

At least 10 people were shot and seven others injured in the Tuesday morning shooting.

