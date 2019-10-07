A Border Patrol agent was found dead while on patrol Sunday night in Southern Arizona, officials confirmed Monday.
Agent Robert Hotten, a 10-year veteran with the agency, was found unresponsive by fellow agents near Mount Washington, south of Patagonia, according to a statement by the Tucson Sector Border Patrol.
Agents provided medical care until a medivac helicopter could airlift Hotten to a waiting ambulance and transport him to the hospital. However, he was later pronounced dead by medical staff, the statement said. He was 44.
"Our deepest sympathies are extended to Agent Robert M. Hotten’s family, friends, and colleagues. I ask that you keep Agent Hotten’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers, " said Chief Patrol Agent Roy Villareal.
Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, sent out a Tweet Monday saying, "Last night, we lost one of our own, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Robert Hotten."
"My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, son, loved ones, and colleagues," he added.
Last night, we lost one of our own, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Robert Hotten. Agent Hotten was found unresponsive while on patrol in AZ. Agent Hotten, Class 910, served for 10 years in USBP. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, son, loved ones, and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/yDDKOg6Pun— Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) October 7, 2019