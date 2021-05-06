U.S. Justice Department says Arizona election audit might violate federal laws

Those door-to-door surveyors are asking people if they voted in the last election and whether they did it in person or by mail.

Ken Bennett, the Senate's liaison to the audit, has said that no one is going to be asked how they voted. But Karlan said just the activity itself is problematic.

"The description of the proposed work of the audit raises concerns regarding potential intimidation of voters,'' she wrote.

Karlan said the federal Voting Rights Act specifically prohibits anyone acting in an official capacity from intimidating, threatening or coercing any person in voting or attempting to vote. And sending people who are acting on the government's behalf, particularly into minority neighborhoods, she said, has the clear danger of crossing that line.

"Past experience with similar investigative efforts around the country has raised concerns that they can be directed at minority voters, which potentially can implicate the anti-intimidation prohibitions of the Voting Rights Act,'' Karlan told Fann. "Such investigative efforts can have a significant intimidating effect on qualified voters that can deter them from seeking to vote in the future.''

An aide to Fann, R-Prescott, said he did not know when she will submit a response.

State Senate Republicans ordered the audit after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in Maricopa County, where Biden got 45,109 more votes than Trump. That was enough to give the Democrat a 10,457-vote edge statewide and Arizona's 11 electoral votes. Arizona voted Republican for president every year since 1952 except in 1996 and 2020.