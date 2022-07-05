U.S. sues Arizona over new proof-of-citizenship law for voting

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice is asking a federal judge to block Arizona from enforcing a new law about who can vote for president.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, the agency contends Arizona has no legal right to demand proof of citizenship from those who use a federal voter registration form. The new rule runs afoul of the National Voter Registration Act, said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who heads the agency's civil rights division.

Clarke also said the state is a "repeat offender,'' approving the requirement earlier this year in House Bill 2492 despite a 2013 U.S. Supreme Court ruling to the contrary.

She said the problems with HB 2492 go deeper.

The legislation imposes some new requirements on everyone who registers, requirements DOJ — and federal law — consider illegal because the information is not "material'' to whether someone is eligible to vote, Clarke said.

Most notably, the new law, set to take effect at the end of the year, says voter registration forms must include an individual's place of birth.

"Prior to HB 2492, Arizona voter registration forms did not require applicants to provide their specific city or location of birth — and for good reason,'' Clarke told reporters Tuesday in a telephonic news conference.

"That information is not material to establishing whether a voter is a U.S. citizen because of naturalization and expatriation patterns, among other reasons," she said.

There was no immediate response from state Attorney General Mark Brnovich. But he previously told Capitol Media Services he would defend the law in court.

