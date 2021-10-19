US Labor Department warns Arizona over COVID rules

"They know Arizona, they know Arizona employers," he said. And Selden, whose law firm also represents employers in in states where OSHA has primary enforcement, said putting Arizona into that category would be a setback.

"It's a way better arrangement than when you have a federal Department of Labor official who is beholden to people in Washington, D.C. that does not have the same tie to the Arizona community," he said.

But attorney Jim Barton who represents labor interests in worker safety cases, said state regulation is a mixed bag.

On one hand, he said, having safety regulators that are familiar with Arizona employers "is really not going to work for workers."

Conversely, he said the Industrial Commission has a lot more inspectors on the ground in Arizona than a federal agency ever could. And that, said Barton, is probably better to ensure worker safety.

The move by OSHA, though, is being praised by the National Nurses Union.

In a statement Tuesday, Deborah Burger, the organization's president, criticized the failure of Arizona and two other states to adopt the OSHA emergency rules and praised the federal agency of moving to strip enforcement authority.

"It's unconscionable that some states think they can just ignore their responsibility to protect health care workers," she said, naming not just Arizona but also South Carolina and Utah, who also were warned Tuesday with losing OSHA enforcement authority. "We could not be more proud that OSHA is standing up to hold them accountable today."

