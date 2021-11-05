Valley fever vaccine for dogs shows promising results, first step toward human trials

A new Valley fever vaccine for dogs appears to provide a safe and effective defense against the fungal illness that sickens thousands of pets in Arizona each year, new research by an international team of scientists shows, and marks a significant milestone that could lead to a similar vaccine for humans.

The study, led by researchers from the University of Arizona Valley Fever Center for Excellence, was a first-of-its kind experiment that showed strong protection for canines injected with two doses of the vaccine.

The commercial veterinary version of the vaccine could be available within the next two years, researchers said.

The findings have significant implications for a disease now on the rise in Arizona and across the Southwest. Researchers expect the range of the fungus to spread because of climate change, making the need for an approved vaccine that much more urgent. This new study paves the way for further development of the vaccine to eventually prevent infections in people.