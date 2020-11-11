Vote nearly split between Biden, Trump in small Arizona ballot-count update Wednesday

PHOENIX — Democrat Joe Biden picked up a tiny bit over Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon.
New tallies from Pima and Yavapai County added 2,429 to the total for the former vice president versus 2,414 for Trump. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen received another 123 votes.
These numbers do not include an expected data dump from Maricopa County.
There, Trump has been running ahead, at least among those people who voted on Election Day. But it remains to be seen which ballots are added to the count.
All totaled that leaves Biden with a lead of 12,828 with only about 40,000 ballots left to process.
The count comes as the Trump campaign heads to court Thursday amid claims that potentially “thousands of ballots” cast on Election Day in Maricopa County were not properly tallied because of errors and actions of election workers. Attorneys for the county claim nothing was done wrong and that, at best, the procedures followed might affect just 180 ballots.
Whatever Judge Daniel Kiley rules is likely to be appealed to the Arizona Supreme Court.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.