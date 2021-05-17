Vote recount a 'mockery' and 'sham process,' Maricopa supervisors say

PHOENIX — Maricopa County supervisors blasted Senate President Karen Fann on Monday, accusing her of allowing a "mockery'' to be made of the election process with her audit.

On one hand, the board and County Recorder Stephen Richer prepared a 14-page letter responding to Fann's specific questions — they called them accusations — about everything from handling of the ballots to whether a database had been deleted after the election but before files were delivered to Senate-hired auditors. In each case, they said either that the information is false or that they cannot or will not provide what she wants.

But each official also lashed out at Fann, R-Prescott, and the Senate for perpetuating what several said amounts to a hoax on the public. They said she has effectively given over the Senate's powers to Cyber Ninjas, an outside firm that not only has no election audit experience but is now using the audit to raise money.

"As chairman of this board, I want to make it clear: I will not be responding to any more requests from this sham process,'' said board Chairman Jack Sellers, a Republican.

"Finish what you're calling an 'audit,' '' Sellers continued. "Be ready to defend your report in a court of law.''