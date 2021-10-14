Voters are entitled to final word on Arizona tax-cut plan, group argues to judge

The club's attorney Thomas Basile does not dispute that the Arizona Constitution allows voters to decide for themselves whether they do or do not like what their elected lawmakers approved. All they need do is gather the requisite number of signatures within 90 days — currently 118,823 — to block enforcement until the next general election.

But Basile said that right does not extend to measures "for the support and maintenance of the department of state government and state institutions.'' And since these measures involve taxes, he contends, they are beyond the reach of voters to put on the ballot.

Gaona said there's a big flaw in that argument. He said nothing in the referendum actually impairs the ability of the state to operate or denies it the revenues needed.

In fact, Gaona said, the reverse is true: If the referendum succeeds, it actually will leave the state with more money than it needs. That means that anything the petition drive seeks to delay — and eventually get voters to reject — would not impair the ability of the state to support and maintain state government and state institutions, he told the judge.

That fact, he argues, is what makes this case different from one cited by Basile.