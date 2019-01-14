Folks interested in watching Gov. Doug Ducey's fifth State of the State address are able to watch from home.
The speech will begin at 2 p.m. this afternoon and can be viewed here.
Ducey hopes to bring in votes to approve a drought-contingency plan.
"We’re in a position now where we have a sense of urgency and focus on Arizona’s water situation," Ducey told reporters and the business community on Friday.
He said that Arizona, in addition to other states near the Colorado River, are removing more water than is naturally recharged — something that threatens Lake Mead. He says he's hoping that Arizona will adopt a "drought-contingency plan."
"If we don’t, the federal government would be in charge of our water future," he said. "What could go wrong?"