Water park's lawsuit over pandemic closure is transferred, delayed

PHOENIX — A lawsuit filed against Gov. Doug Ducey by a water park he ordered closed during COVID-19 has been transferred to federal court, leading the park’s attorney to accuse the governor of “playing games” to delay a ruling.
A private attorney hired by Gov. Doug Ducey, Brett Johnson, had the lawsuit transferred to federal court days before a Maricopa County Superior Court judge was scheduled to hear it.
The lawsuit on behalf of Mesa Golfland Sunsplash contends Ducey is illegally discriminating and violating state constitutional provisions in keeping water parks closed while allowing virtually identical operations at resorts to be open. Such cases are normally tried in state court.
But Sannes also alleges Ducey has run afoul of a provision of the U.S. Constitution that requires equal protection under the law and due process.
Johnson used that as the reason to have it transferred to federal court, though there is no legal prohibition against state judges deciding such issues.
Sannes did not dispute that the transfer maneuver is legal but said: “It’s another example of the state playing games with people who are being damaged by closures. There was no need to remove to federal court except to try to delay Sunsplash’s (request for a) temporary restraining order.” He said that order asks “nothing more than it be able to do business in the same way hotel, resort and public water parks do.”
By moving the case to federal court, the process starts over again, with the governor now given until next week to respond.
Gubernatorial press aide Patrick Ptak downplayed the maneuver.
“Removal to federal court is standard procedure especially when federal claims are involved,” he said. “It’s simply procedural.”
If Ducey was counting on a major delay, he may be disappointed. U.S. District Court Judge John Tuchi, to whom the case was assigned, has scheduled a hearing on it for Aug. 28.
