Why is ICE tracking millions of wire transfers to Mexico? Critics raise questions

As part of the $100 million settlement, Western Union agreed to share transaction data from its customers with the Attorney General's Office. Half of the settlement funds went toward establishing a revolving fund to help law enforcement in the four U.S. border states weed out any potential money laundering or human smuggling.

The two companies looked at are used widely by immigrants to send remittances to their home countries.

Terry Goddard, the state's Democratic attorney general at the time, said Arizona's status as a major human smuggling corridor — which it maintains to this day — made investigating these crimes a major priority.

He explained that since it was too dangerous for people being smuggled to carry large amounts of cash in person, they would provide coyotes or smugglers with a small down payment. After they crossed the border, the smugglers then would keep people in stash houses in urban areas like Phoenix until they paid off the remaining amount, usually through wire transfers.