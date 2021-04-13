Widespread legalized gambling comes soon to Arizona. Here's what to know

Pretty much all of this is linked to the federal Office of Indian Gaming within the Bureau of Indian Affairs approving new gambling compacts that already have been approved by 21 of the state's 23 gaming tribes.

That agency has 45 days to act. And nothing is official until published in the Federal Register, which has to happen within 90 days of submission.

All of that should be in place by around the second week of August, just about when the Cardinals have their preseason opener.

But Arizonans won't be limited to wagering on football — or even just the Cardinals. The new law will allow bets to be placed on anything sporting.

Golf or tennis more your speed? Sure. Even boxing or Australian football. Of course, that assumes that whoever is making the "book'' is offering that event.

Some of the "how'' details have yet to be worked out.

Professional sports franchises will take on-premises bets

What's clear is that every professional sporting franchise will be entitled to a license to take bets on their premises. So someone at Chase Field could bet on the Diamondbacks while watching a game, but also place some money on a soccer game going on elsewhere, for instance.