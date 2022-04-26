Wildfire prompts evacuations in Old Bisbee

A wildfire burning in a portion of Old Bisbee since late Monday has prompted a small number of evacuations, officials say.

So far, about 15 people have been evacuated from the Wood Canyon area and about 30 more people were on standby, the Cochise County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday morning.

Other areas affected by the Locklin Fire include Juniper Flats, Locklin Avenue and Star Avenue.

The fire was estimated Tuesday morning at up to 150 acres. Crews have been fighting the fire all night, actively working the south and southwestern flanks in an effort to keep it from moving onto Mule Mountain, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

A shelter has been set up at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

State and federal crew were expected on scene this morning, the Sheriff's Department said.

Last week, a wildland fire caused Highway 80 near Bisbee to be closed for hours and several property owners were put on standby for evacuation.

