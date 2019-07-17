CORDES JUNCTION — A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of possessing dangerous drugs after she called to report someone hight have had her car bugged, authorities in Arizona say.
Cheyenne Pechacek was arrested Sunday evening, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says.
Deputies who answered the call discovered a warrant for Pechacek's arrest and found a tube attached to her key chain containing what she acknowledged could have been the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
They also found unmarked pills in a small bag, a vial with white powder residue and another bag containing 7 ½ pills scored to look like a prescription drug.
No listening devices were found.
Pechacek was booked into Camp Verde Detention Center. Information about a possible defense attorney for Pechacek could not be found online.