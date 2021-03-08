WWII veteran flies in a rare aircraft for his 94th birthday, thanks to nonprofit

MESA — The two-seat aircraft — sunshine gold and christened Amazing Grace — taxied along a line of its honored passenger’s family members, friends and Patriot Guard Riders before roaring off from Falcon Field Airport.

The plane’s special passenger was World War II Navy veteran Norman Langeliers — who had turned 94 three days before his flight on Feb. 21. The special occasion was courtesy of the Christian nonprofit organization Grounded No More Inc.

CEO Tony Anger said he founded the nonprofit in January 2017 to give back to those who served our country. His team of volunteers, who spend their weekends honoring veterans, joined Langeliers for the nonprofit’s 430th veteran flight in the rare plane, a Fairchild PT-26 trainer.

“I’m just overwhelmed, appreciative,” Langeliers said before he and Anger lifted off.

Langeliers, who joined the Navy at 17, served on the USS Indianapolis, which transported components of the first atomic bomb used against Japan during WWII. Until recently, he said, he had to get his blood drawn every year to make sure he was healthy.