Authorities seized 92 pounds of heroin from an 81-year-old woman attempting to smuggle the drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border near San Diego.
The woman, a U.S. citizen, was driving across the Tecate border crossing Wednesday in a 2011 Chrysler 200 when she was pulled over for an additional inspection after a Customs and Border Protection dog alerted officers to the vehicle’s driver-side rocker panel, an agency news release says.
Officers found 34 wrapped packages of heroin hidden in the panels.
The drugs were valued at more than $870,000, the release said.
The driver was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations agents.