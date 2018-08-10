U.S. Customs and Border Protections says officers found 92 pounds of heroin  hidden inside a car being driven by an 81-year-old woman driving across the U.S.-Mexico border near San Diego.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Authorities seized 92 pounds of heroin  from an 81-year-old woman attempting to smuggle the drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border near San Diego.

The woman, a U.S. citizen, was driving across the Tecate border crossing Wednesday in a 2011 Chrysler 200 when she was pulled over for an additional inspection after a Customs and Border Protection dog alerted officers to the vehicle’s driver-side rocker panel, an agency news release says.

Officers  found 34 wrapped packages of heroin hidden in the panels.

The drugs were valued at more than $870,000, the release said.

The driver was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations agents.

