Two bobcats were recently reunited after a kitten and its mother were found separately by a Scottsdale homeowner last month.
The homeowner found a baby bobcat in their attic on June 8 after hearing odd noises, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
After the kitten was taken in by the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, the homeowner then discovered the mother bobcat in their bathroom.
AZGFD officials safely captured the bobcat and reunited the two furry family members in the wild.