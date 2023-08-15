The following are select pieces, mentioning Arizona, of the indictment handed up Monday in Georgia against Donald Trump and his allies and attorneys detailing specific actions that prosecutors say were part of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. All of the individuals named other than Trump are attorneys. The formatting, including capitalizations, is verbatim from the indictment.

On or about the 22nd day of November 2020, DONALD JOHN TRUMP and RUDOLPH WILLIAM LOUIS GIULIANI placed a telephone call to Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives Russell "Rusty'' Bowers. During the telephone call, RUDOLPH WILLIAM LOUIS GIULIANI made false statements concerning fraud in the November 3, 2020, presidential election in Arizona and solicited, requested, and importuned Bowers to unlawfully appoint presidential electors from Arizona. Bowers declined and later testified to the United States House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol that he told DONALD JOHN TRUMP, "I would not break my oath.''

On or about the 30th day of November 2020, RUDOLPH WILLIAM LOUIS GIULIANI and JENNA LYNN ELLIS appeared, spoke, and presented witnesses at a meeting of Arizona legislators in Phoenix, Arizona. Unindicted co-conspirators Individual 5 and Individual 6, whose identities are known to the Grand Jury, were also present. During the meeting, RUDOLPH WILLIAM LOUIS GIULIANI made false statements concerning fraud in the November 3, 2020, presidential election in Arizona and solicited, requested, and importuned the Arizona legislators present at the meeting to unlawfully appoint presidential electors from Arizona. During the meeting, JENNA LYNN ELLIS solicited, requested, and importuned the Arizona legislators present at the meeting to unlawfully appoint presidential electors from Arizona. DONALD JOHN TRUMP joined the meeting by telephone and made false statements concerning fraud in the November 3, 2020, presidential election in Arizona.

On or about the 1st day of December 2020, RUDOLPH WILLIAM LOUIS GIULIANI and JENNA LYNN ELLIS met with Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives Rusty Bowers, President of the Arizona Senate Karen Fann, and other Arizona legislators in Phoenix, Arizona. Unindicted co-conspirator Individual 5, whose identity is known to the Grand Jury, was also present. During the meeting, RUDOLPH WILLIAM LOUIS GIULIANI made false statements concerning fraud in the November 3, 2020, presidential election in Arizona and solicited, requested, and importuned the legislators present to call a special session of the Arizona State Legislature.

On or about the 10th day of December 2020, KENNETH JOHN CHESEBRO sent an email with attached documents to Arizona Republican Party Executive Director Greg Safsten and others. The documents were to be used by Trump presidential elector nominees in Arizona for the purpose of casting electoral votes for DONALD JOHN TRUMP on December 14, 2020, despite the fact that DONALD JOHN TRUMP lost the November 3, 2020, presidential election in Arizona.

On or about the 11th day of December 2020, KENNETH JOHN CHESEBRO sent an email with attached documents to Greg Safsten and others. The documents were to be used by Trump presidential elector nominees in Arizona for the purpose of casting electoral votes for DONALD JOHN TRUMP on December 14, 2020, despite the fact that DONALD JOHN TRUMP lost the November 3, 2020, presidential election in Arizona.

On or about the 25th day of December 2020, DONALD JOHN TRUMP placed a telephone call to Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives Rusty Bowers for the purpose of soliciting, requesting, and importuning Bowers to unlawfully appoint presidential electors from Arizona. During the call, Bowers stated to Trump, "I voted for you. I worked for you. I campaigned for you. I just won't do anything illegal for you.''