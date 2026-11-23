"In our federal system, the national government possesses only limited powers; the states and the people retain the remainder,'' she wrote.

What that means, Crawford told Snow, is that the U.S. Constitution gives Congress "only certain enumerated powers.'' Everything else, she said, is reserved for the states.

"Consequently, if no enumerated power authorizes Congress to pass a certain law, that law may not be enacted, even if it would not violate any of the express prohibitions in the Bill of Rights or elsewhere in the Constitution,'' Crawford said.

And that, she contends, is clearly the case here.

Consider, Crawford said, the stated purpose of the 1996 law. That is to "encourage self-sufficiency among immigrants, limit their dependence on public assistance, and prevent public benefits from serving as an incentive for illegal immigration.''

But she says that Prop. 308 is a law that actually is designed to "promote self-sufficiency'' by providing more affordable education to all Arizona residents, regardless of legal status. "Indeed, it is hard to imagine a plausible explanation (for the federal case) given that Arizona's law encourages self-sufficiency through education,'' Crawford wrote. And if nothing else, she said the federal government has not shown there is any obvious connection between Arizona offering lower college tuition rates and the decision by anyone to immigrate to the U.S. illegally.

"And regardless, Congress cannot define its own authority,'' Crawford added.