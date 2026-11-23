PHOENIX — The Trump administration is telling a judge to reject the state's claim that the federal government has no business telling Arizona how much — or how little — it charges students at public universities.
In filings in federal court here, Garrett Greene, a senior litigation counsel for the Department of Justice, said that Arizona cannot flout federal laws about when those not in the country can get discounts in tuition. Put simply, he said, Congress sets policy and the state has no choice but to obey it.
But attorneys for the state on Friday presented their own new arguments as U.S. District Court Judge Murray Snow prepares to decide the legality of a 2022 voter-approved law which allows Arizona high school graduates to get in-state tuition — regardless of their immigration status.
Assistant Attorney General Hayleigh Crawford says the arguments about why federal law trumps what Arizona voters have enacted make no legal or logical sense.
People are also reading…
And if that doesn't work, Crawford has another legal theory that, if the judge buys it, wipes out the entire federal government case: She contends the 1996 federal law that the Department of Justice is trying to use to overturn the Arizona law is itself unconstitutional.
Hanging in the balance is Proposition 308.
The 2022 ballot measure allows certain individuals who have graduated from a high school in Arizona and meet other conditions to pay the same tuition at state universities and community colleges that is available to state residents, regardless of immigration status.
Lawyers for the Department of Justice, in filing suit in August, charged that it runs afoul of a 1996 federal law.
That statute does not preclude states from offering resident tuition to whoever it wants. But it says that if that lower tuition is available to those without legal immigration status, then the state must offer that same resident tuition to any U.S. citizen from any state.
That, however, is not how Prop. 308 is worded. So the Trump administration wants Snow to void the Arizona law.
Both sides traded legal barbs in filings earlier this year.
Now, however, each is doubling down.
The latest salvo from the Department of Justice is the claim that when Arizona voters approved the 2022 ballot measure, they effectively nullified the federal law. And that, Greene said, represents "an injury to the United States.''
"A sovereign's core interests include the power to create and enforce an legal code,'' he told Snow in the federal government's latest legal filing. "And a state that administers a program negating a federal statute within its borders nullifies that code.''
And Greene said that the 1996 law is definitely within the federal government's power as it deals with immigration.
"Congress' power reaches the status and treatment of aliens, not just the entry and removal,'' he said. Greene also pointed out that the 1996 law specifically says it was designed "to remove the incentive for illegal immigration provided by the availability of public benefits.''
"A state that hands unlawfully present aliens the very benefit Congress withheld clearly interferes with immigration enforcement,'' he told the judge. "Here, Congress itself expressly declared the state policy incompatible with federal law.''
Crawford, for her part, questions whether what's in the 1996 law can be used to overturn Prop. 308.
"In our federal system, the national government possesses only limited powers; the states and the people retain the remainder,'' she wrote.
What that means, Crawford told Snow, is that the U.S. Constitution gives Congress "only certain enumerated powers.'' Everything else, she said, is reserved for the states.
"Consequently, if no enumerated power authorizes Congress to pass a certain law, that law may not be enacted, even if it would not violate any of the express prohibitions in the Bill of Rights or elsewhere in the Constitution,'' Crawford said.
And that, she contends, is clearly the case here.
Consider, Crawford said, the stated purpose of the 1996 law. That is to "encourage self-sufficiency among immigrants, limit their dependence on public assistance, and prevent public benefits from serving as an incentive for illegal immigration.''
But she says that Prop. 308 is a law that actually is designed to "promote self-sufficiency'' by providing more affordable education to all Arizona residents, regardless of legal status. "Indeed, it is hard to imagine a plausible explanation (for the federal case) given that Arizona's law encourages self-sufficiency through education,'' Crawford wrote. And if nothing else, she said the federal government has not shown there is any obvious connection between Arizona offering lower college tuition rates and the decision by anyone to immigrate to the U.S. illegally.
"And regardless, Congress cannot define its own authority,'' Crawford added.
All that, she told Snow, comes back to her argument that Congress, in enacting the 1996 law, acted illegally because it dictates to states "what a state legislature may and may not do.'' And that, she told the judge, makes the federal law unenforceable — at least when it comes to trying to overturn the will of Arizona voters.
What prompted Prop. 308 was the 2012 decision by the Obama administration to create the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
It allows people who arrived in this country illegally as children before 2007 — colloquially called "Dreamers'' — to remain and even to work if they meet certain conditions. Based on that, the Maricopa community college system and, later, the Arizona Board of Regents agreed to let DACA recipients pay in-state tuition.
But the Arizona Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that this is precluded by Proposition 300, a 2006 ballot measure that denies various public benefits to those not in the country legally — including any form of subsidized tuition.
Proposition 308, approved by a margin of 51.2% to 48.8%, was crafted to create an exception.
DACA still exists, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is accepting initial applications. But the agency is not acting on them, with the legality of the program tied up in federal court.
No date has been set for a hearing on the bid to void the Arizona law.
Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has been reporting since 1970 and covering state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bluesky, and Threads at @azcapmedia or email azcapmedia@gmail.com.